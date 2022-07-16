Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank grew its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $90.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

