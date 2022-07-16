Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 83,298 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 83,298 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $77,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,638 shares of company stock worth $9,082,660. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $164.70 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.44.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on META shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.56.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

