Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCW) Short Interest Update

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data Knights Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 747,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Get Data Knights Acquisition alerts:

Data Knights Acquisition Stock Performance

Data Knights Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,289. Data Knights Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Data Knights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Knights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.