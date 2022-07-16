Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Lowered to $325.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $408.94.

Shares of DE opened at $297.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.26. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 13.1% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Deere & Company by 16.2% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

