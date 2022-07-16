Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 132.4% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,559 shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $50,766.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,144,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,861,270.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 9,658 shares of company stock worth $74,434 in the last 90 days.

Get Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEX. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of DEX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.45. 14,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,362. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.