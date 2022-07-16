Dero (DERO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $56,965.00

Dero (DERO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $3.65 or 0.00017262 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $46.28 million and approximately $56,965.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,142.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,337.07 or 0.06324047 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00026233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00260308 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00654031 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00080327 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.25 or 0.00511990 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,682,138 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.