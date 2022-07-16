Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target to $48.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Light & Wonder Trading Up 4.5 %

LNW opened at $44.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.78. Light & Wonder has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.35 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Light & Wonder will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

