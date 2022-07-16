Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) PT Lowered to €60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €71.00 ($71.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DPSGY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($71.00) to €50.50 ($50.50) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deutsche Post from €63.20 ($63.20) to €56.70 ($56.70) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Post from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deutsche Post from €52.70 ($52.70) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.17.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

DPSGY stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $72.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Deutsche Post Dividend Announcement

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.4316 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

