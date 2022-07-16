DeXe (DEXE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.48 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. One DeXe coin can currently be purchased for about $3.15 or 0.00014899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeXe has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. DeXe has a total market cap of $17.48 million and $22.26 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeXe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,117.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DeXe Profile

DeXe (DEXE) is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 5,554,804 coins. DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeXe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeXe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.