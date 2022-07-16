Dfyn Network (DFYN) Price Reaches $0.0238 on Major Exchanges

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $387,700.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00048344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00021887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 129,163,943 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

