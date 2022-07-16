Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Direct Digital in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.
Direct Digital Stock Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ DRCT opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.57. Direct Digital has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $5.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direct Digital
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direct Digital stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.26% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.
Direct Digital Company Profile
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
