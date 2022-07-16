Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Direct Digital in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Direct Digital Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ DRCT opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.57. Direct Digital has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direct Digital

Direct Digital ( NASDAQ:DRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Direct Digital will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direct Digital stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.26% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.