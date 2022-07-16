disBalancer Tops One Day Volume of $103,086.00 (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. disBalancer has a market cap of $813,593.98 and $103,086.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, disBalancer has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
disBalancer Profile
disBalancer’s total supply is 6,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,215,634 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.
