Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Market Cap Achieves $14.20 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00049032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00021822 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

