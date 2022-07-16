Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSACW) Short Interest Update

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 127.8% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Duddell Street Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSACW remained flat at $0.71 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79. Duddell Street Acquisition has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duddell Street Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duddell Street Acquisition stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSACW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,261 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

