Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Down 60.3% in June

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the June 15th total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,041,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dufry Price Performance

DUFRY traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 132,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,274. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. Dufry has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $5.92.

Get Dufry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dufry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Dufry

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.