Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Hits $0.0137 on Top Exchanges

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $5,273.73 and approximately $21,381.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00470448 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000364 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001025 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.17 or 0.02003021 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip.

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

