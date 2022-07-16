e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE ELF opened at $31.80 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 82,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $2,172,578.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,453.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 82,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $2,172,578.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,453.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 16,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $428,830.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,106 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,396 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

