Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Bank of America

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $84.95 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.93.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,365 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $76,900,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 528,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 1,931.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,445,000 after acquiring an additional 504,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,615,000 after purchasing an additional 394,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

