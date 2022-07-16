Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ETO traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,262. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $34.68.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

