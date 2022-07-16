Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Elis Price Performance

OTCMKTS ELSSF remained flat at $15.50 on Friday. Elis has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44.

Get Elis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELSSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Elis from €18.60 ($18.60) to €18.30 ($18.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Elis from €21.00 ($21.00) to €18.80 ($18.80) in a report on Friday, July 8th.

About Elis

Elis SA provides linen and work wear textile, hygiene, and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers table, kitchen, and hotel linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; floor protection mats, mops, and wiping cloths; industrial wipers; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; and pest control, insect control, or disinfection services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.