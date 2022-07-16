Elrond (EGLD) Market Cap Hits $1.37 Billion

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, Elrond has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for $60.13 or 0.00282908 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $50.25 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00100837 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00017150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00042243 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008328 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 22,740,474 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

