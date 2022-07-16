Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Update

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Emclaire Financial Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ EMCF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54. Emclaire Financial has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.50.
Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter.
Emclaire Financial Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emclaire Financial
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emclaire Financial stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,054 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,043 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 2.78% of Emclaire Financial worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.
Emclaire Financial Company Profile
Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emclaire Financial (EMCF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.