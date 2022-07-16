Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Update

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Emclaire Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ EMCF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54. Emclaire Financial has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter.

Emclaire Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emclaire Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Emclaire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emclaire Financial stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,054 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,043 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 2.78% of Emclaire Financial worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

