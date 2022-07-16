Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the June 15th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Emerson Radio Stock Performance
Shares of MSN remained flat at $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,690. Emerson Radio has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $1.57.
