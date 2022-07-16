Energo (TSL) Trading Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days

Energo (TSL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last week, Energo has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One Energo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Energo has a total market cap of $99,915.97 and approximately $8,329.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,277.95 or 1.00009152 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Energo

Energo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com.

Energo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

