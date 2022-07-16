EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 21 at Barclays

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 23 ($0.27) to GBX 21 ($0.25) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EnQuest from GBX 41 ($0.49) to GBX 42 ($0.50) in a research report on Wednesday.

EnQuest Price Performance

Shares of EnQuest stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. EnQuest has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

