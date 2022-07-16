EpiK Protocol (EPK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $737,007.00

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $737,007.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00049176 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00021747 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001830 BTC.
EpiK Protocol Profile
EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.
Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol
