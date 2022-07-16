Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $78.50 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.25.

NYSE EQR opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.03. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $2,891,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 33,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

