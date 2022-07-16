Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Down 60.2% in June

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the June 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Euro Manganese Price Performance
Shares of EUMNF stock remained flat at $0.19 during trading hours on Friday. Euro Manganese has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29.
About Euro Manganese
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euro Manganese (EUMNF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.