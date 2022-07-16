Evercore ISI Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $42.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a positive rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.25.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,475,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,685,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,092,000 after buying an additional 34,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 8.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,183,000 after buying an additional 203,502 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 44.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,533,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,885,000 after buying an additional 781,750 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,799,000 after purchasing an additional 79,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Stories

