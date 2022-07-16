Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) PT Raised to $344.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $343.00 to $344.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $31.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $42.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $47.60 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $263.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.31. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $234.87 and a 52-week high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 34.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

