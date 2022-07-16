EverRise Hits Market Cap of $37.90 Million (RISE)

EverRise (RISE) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. One EverRise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EverRise has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. EverRise has a total market cap of $37.90 million and approximately $740,874.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00048666 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EverRise

EverRise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken.

Buying and Selling EverRise

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

