Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $872.79.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $5.26 on Friday, hitting $720.20. 23,227,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,551,802. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $710.43 and a 200 day moving average of $867.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $746.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.