Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXPD. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $96.83 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $92.58 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.18. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

