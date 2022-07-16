Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.33.

EXPD opened at $96.83 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $92.58 and a one year high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.18.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $188,947,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $132,403,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after buying an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,891,000 after buying an additional 761,882 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

