Factom (FCT) Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges

Factom (FCT) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Factom has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and $4,653.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Factom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001452 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Factom has traded 57.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004722 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00049207 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00021725 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001818 BTC.
About Factom
Factom’s launch date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,375,852 coins. Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Factom
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
