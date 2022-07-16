Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Argus

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Argus from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.66. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,913 shares of company stock worth $146,107 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

