Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.97.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $95.61 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.