Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.97.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $95.61 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 97,733 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

