Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.97.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $95.61 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 97,733 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

