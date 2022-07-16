Financial Comparison: Graphite Bio (GRPH) & Its Competitors

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) is one of 264 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Graphite Bio to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Graphite Bio and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Graphite Bio N/A -$70.76 million -0.73 Graphite Bio Competitors $768.96 million $145.90 million -0.02

Graphite Bio’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Graphite Bio. Graphite Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graphite Bio 0 2 5 0 2.71 Graphite Bio Competitors 593 3435 10129 148 2.69

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Graphite Bio and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Graphite Bio currently has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 403.52%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 92.77%. Given Graphite Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Graphite Bio is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Graphite Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Graphite Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Graphite Bio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graphite Bio N/A -20.17% -19.42% Graphite Bio Competitors -4,502.06% -64.82% -29.96%

Summary

Graphite Bio beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

