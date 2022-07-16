First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

FRC stock traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.80. 1,484,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.26. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $133.37 and a one year high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRC. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 137.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 43.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

