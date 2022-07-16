First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FSEA stock remained flat at $10.50 during trading hours on Friday. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 million, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.61. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of First Seacoast Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

First Seacoast Bancorp engages in the federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding of Federal Savings Bank. The firm offers personal, business, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

