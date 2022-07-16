First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Down 61.7% in June

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the June 15th total of 317,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $323,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,010,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,076,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,377,000.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

FTRI traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. 400,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $17.26.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

(Get Rating)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.