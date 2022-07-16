First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Down 65.6% in June

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the June 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:FNX traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,757. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $81.47 and a one year high of $107.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day moving average is $94.15.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 710.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 73,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 64,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 709.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 53,135 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 310,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,933,000 after acquiring an additional 44,127 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 28.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 34,582 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 740,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,151,000 after acquiring an additional 28,855 shares during the period.

