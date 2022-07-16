First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSZ traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $51.75. 3,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,527. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $50.82 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.40.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter.

