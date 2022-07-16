First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FSZ traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $51.75. 3,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,527. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $50.82 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.40.
First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund
