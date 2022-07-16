Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $97.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $123.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FISV. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $94.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.73. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

