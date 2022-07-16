Flamingo Market Capitalization Tops $54.78 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (FLM) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular exchanges. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $54.78 million and approximately $28.80 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 46.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00047430 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00021915 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001830 BTC.
About Flamingo
Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance.
Buying and Selling Flamingo
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
