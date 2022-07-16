Flamingo Market Capitalization Tops $54.78 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (FLM) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular exchanges. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $54.78 million and approximately $28.80 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 46.3% higher against the US dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00047430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00021915 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

