Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Short Interest Down 62.1% in June

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,900 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the June 15th total of 569,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 934.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences Price Performance

Forte Biosciences stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 815,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,017. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences ( NASDAQ:FBRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

