Fractal Market Capitalization Tops $461,379.93 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a market cap of $461,379.93 and approximately $63,988.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00047633 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022028 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001874 BTC.
Fractal Coin Profile
Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.
Fractal Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.