Fractal Market Capitalization Tops $461,379.93 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a market cap of $461,379.93 and approximately $63,988.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00047633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022028 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

