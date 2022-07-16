Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Down 66.5% in June

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the June 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FTF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.67. 72,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,023. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $9.43.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

