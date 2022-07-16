Frax Reaches Market Cap of $1.37 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Frax coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC on major exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $11.30 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,366,058,927 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

