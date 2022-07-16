FUZE Token Market Capitalization Tops $8,706.79 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for about $11.56 or 0.00054594 BTC on exchanges. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $8,706.79 and approximately $23,538.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded 13% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00048913 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001654 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00021761 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001796 BTC.
FUZE Token Coin Profile
FUZE Token’s total supply is 753 coins. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken.
FUZE Token Coin Trading
